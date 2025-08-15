Alternative Power Plays: The Evolution Of Wholesale Electricity (Podcast)

The wholesale electricity market has changed plenty in recent years, and if future projects are any indication, more change is on the way in the decade-plus ahead.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and Brattle's Metin Celebi welcome colleague Andrew Levitt, a Senior Consultant at Brattle. Levitt is an expert in wholesale electricity policy, focused on evolving system needs. He's an expert in market design for emerging resources and has worked with utilities, regional transmission organizations (RTOs), and regulators.

During the discussion, the three get into the weeds on an American Clean Power-commissioned report Brattle published that provides a roadmap for RTOs on energy storage market design. Conventional market design is very limiting for new technologies, specifically batteries, and the report focuses on why the RTOs of PJM, MISO and NYISO are strong candidates for reform. They also talk about why California Independent System Operator (CISO) and Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) remain leading examples of battery storage deployment and what has made them successful. Finally, Levitt ends the conversation with insights on what changes need to be made to other RTOs to make energy storage deployment possible.

