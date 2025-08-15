ARTICLE
15 August 2025

Alternative Power Plays: The Evolution Of Wholesale Electricity (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
The wholesale electricity market has changed plenty in recent years, and if future projects are any indication, more change is on the way in the decade-plus ahead.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Alan M. Seltzer and John F. Povilaitis
The wholesale electricity market has changed plenty in recent years, and if future projects are any indication, more change is on the way in the decade-plus ahead.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and Brattle's Metin Celebi welcome colleague Andrew Levitt, a Senior Consultant at Brattle. Levitt is an expert in wholesale electricity policy, focused on evolving system needs. He's an expert in market design for emerging resources and has worked with utilities, regional transmission organizations (RTOs), and regulators.

During the discussion, the three get into the weeds on an American Clean Power-commissioned report Brattle published that provides a roadmap for RTOs on energy storage market design. Conventional market design is very limiting for new technologies, specifically batteries, and the report focuses on why the RTOs of PJM, MISO and NYISO are strong candidates for reform. They also talk about why California Independent System Operator (CISO) and Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) remain leading examples of battery storage deployment and what has made them successful. Finally, Levitt ends the conversation with insights on what changes need to be made to other RTOs to make energy storage deployment possible.

To learn more about Brattle, visit: https://www.brattle.com/

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Authors
Photo of Alan M. Seltzer
Alan M. Seltzer
Photo of John F. Povilaitis
John F. Povilaitis
