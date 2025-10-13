Climate Law Matters Energy & Climate Newsletter - October 2025

This September, Foley Hoag team members from across the United States participated in dozens of events at ClimateWeekNYC, Colorado Climate Week, and Houston Energy + Climate Startup Week. Our team left buzzing with energy and optimism. In New York, the momentum, collaboration, and shared purpose at the world's largest annual climate gathering were truly inspiring. In Colorado and Texas, we saw the forefront of new technologies and new ideas about energy and climate that are impacting consumers, developers and policymakers across the country.

New York was rainy and humid, but our team trekked hundreds of miles across the city to engage in discussions across a wide range of topics. Gone is the frothiness of post-Inflation Reduction Act initiatives and we saw fewer pledges of ambitious decarbonization goals. Instead, many of the conversations focused on real-world immediate issues like load growth from data centers, strained grid systems, critical minerals supply, adaptation and resiliency, affordability of energy, and navigating a world with less federal support (or downright opposition).

In Colorado, our team facilitated discussions on the role of government relations and legal strategy in climatetech.

In Houston, we joined our friends at Greentown Labs and Activate in multiple days of demos and workshops focusing on new technologies for the energy transition.

Attorneys at Foley Hoag have been at the forefront of navigating the new climate landscape. As we head into another week of a government shut down, we're working with private and public companies, nonprofits, and state and local agencies to work through new solutions to the problems of the day.

At this year's New York Climate Week, our conversations focused on bringing people together to brainstorm practical solutions, and to connect the founders and funders that will build the energy infrastructure of the next several decades. Together with our colleagues and partners at Planeteer Capital, Earthshot Ventures, Activate, Molecule Group, Node Climate, Impact Capital Managers, Tailwind Futures, Resilience Company, Resilience Investments, Cleantech Leaders Climate Forum and the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition Institute, we dove into meaningful conversations on adaptation and resilience, clean fuels and corporate sustainability, FOAK technologies, and climate finance and investing—and even got an exciting preview of breakthrough green technologies poised to shape what's next.

Thank you to everyone who joined us at our events. We're energized by the engagement with so many partners and can't wait to keep the momentum going.

Read the full report here.

