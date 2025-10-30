Montana Announces Multistate Investigation Of Big Tech Renewable Energy Claims (Podcast)

self

Sixteen Republican state attorneys general, led by Montana AG Austin Knudsen, have launched an investigation into four major tech companies over allegedly deceptive renewable energy claims. The AGs argue that using unbundled renewable energy certificates (RECs) to claim 100% renewable power may mislead consumers and distort the energy market.

This episode breaks down how the probe reflects ongoing scrutiny of Big Tech, state-level divergence from the FTC's Green Guides, and broader political debates around fossil fuels, emissions, and the electric grid.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Beth Bolen Chun, Abigail Stempson, and Andrea deLorimier.

