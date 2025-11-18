ARTICLE
18 November 2025

Podcast: All's Well That Ends In A Well: Drilling Contracts

Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

In this episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden discuss significant legal cases affecting the energy sector...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden
In this episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden discuss significant legal cases affecting the energy sector, including the Greenpeace case and a royalty class action lawsuit in North Dakota. They delve into the implications of these cases on the oil and gas industry, as well as the importance of drilling contracts, their types, and the associated legal standards. The conversation emphasizes the need for careful negotiation and understanding of contract terms, performance standards, and liability issues in drilling operations.

Listen to the full episode here.

Matt Jones
April L. Rolen-Ogden
