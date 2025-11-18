Podcast: All's Well That Ends In A Well: Drilling Contracts

In this episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden discuss significant legal cases affecting the energy sector, including the Greenpeace case and a royalty class action lawsuit in North Dakota. They delve into the implications of these cases on the oil and gas industry, as well as the importance of drilling contracts, their types, and the associated legal standards. The conversation emphasizes the need for careful negotiation and understanding of contract terms, performance standards, and liability issues in drilling operations.

