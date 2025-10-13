ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Louisiana AG Urges DOJ To Clean Up Oil Spill Litigation

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
Louisiana AG Liz Murrill sent a letter to U.S. AG Pam Bondi requesting the dismissal of all DOJ lawsuits filed against insurance underwriters under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990...
United States Louisiana Energy and Natural Resources
Cozen O'Connor
  • Louisiana AG Liz Murrill sent a letter to U.S. AG Pam Bondi requesting the dismissal of all DOJ lawsuits filed against insurance underwriters under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, including litigation over insurance coverage for oil spill cleanup costs.
  • In the letter, AG Murrill focuses on a 2024 lawsuit involving the Taylor Energy spill, which began in 2004 due to damage from Hurricane Ivan. The lawsuit seeks to compel insurance companies to reimburse the government for cleanup and containment costs.
  • AG Murrill argues that the lawsuit conflicts with well-established insurance law and President Trump's executive order on "unleashing American energy," which encourages expanded domestic oil and gas production. Murrill further emphasizes that continued litigation could harm Louisiana's energy economy, cause job losses, and result in heightened federal liability for spill response and recovery.
  • AG Murrill urges DOJ to dismiss the pending cases and work collaboratively with the state moving forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More