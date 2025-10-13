Louisiana AG Urges DOJ To Clean Up Oil Spill Litigation

- Louisiana AG Liz Murrill sent a letter to U.S. AG Pam Bondi requesting the dismissal of all DOJ lawsuits filed against insurance underwriters under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, including litigation over insurance coverage for oil spill cleanup costs.
- In the letter, AG Murrill focuses on a 2024 lawsuit involving the Taylor Energy spill, which began in 2004 due to damage from Hurricane Ivan. The lawsuit seeks to compel insurance companies to reimburse the government for cleanup and containment costs.
- AG Murrill argues that the lawsuit conflicts with well-established insurance law and President Trump's executive order on "unleashing American energy," which encourages expanded domestic oil and gas production. Murrill further emphasizes that continued litigation could harm Louisiana's energy economy, cause job losses, and result in heightened federal liability for spill response and recovery.
- AG Murrill urges DOJ to dismiss the pending cases and work collaboratively with the state moving forward.
