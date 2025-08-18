APHIS Seeks Comment On Petition To Deregulate Corn Developed Using Genetic Engineering

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced on July 8, 2025, that it has received a petition from Bayer CropScience seeking a determination of nonregulated status for MON 95275 maize (corn) that has been developed using genetic engineering to produce two insecticidal proteins and a double-stranded RNA transcript to provide protection from feeding damage caused by targeted coleopteran (corn rootworm) insect pests. 90 Fed. Reg. 30035. APHIS states that as part of its decision-making process regarding the organism's regulatory status, it prepared a draft plant pest risk assessment (PPRA) to assess the plant pest risk of the organism. APHIS' draft PPRA compared the pest risk posed by the MON 95275 corn with that of the unmodified variety from which it was derived. According to APHIS, the draft PPRA concluded that MON 95275 corn is unlikely to pose an increased plant pest risk compared to the unmodified corn. After the comment period closes, APHIS will review and evaluate any information submitted during the comment period, as well as any other relevant information. Based upon available information, APHIS will respond to the petitioner either approving or denying the petition. APHIS will post its regulatory determination on its website and publish a notice of availability in the Federal Register. Comments are due September 8, 2025.