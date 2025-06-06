APHIS Begins Public Comment Period On Draft Plant Pest Risk Assessment And Draft Environmental Assessment For Lepidopteran-Protected Maize

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

On June 3, 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) began a public comment period on a draft plant pest risk assessment (PPRA) and draft environmental assessment (EA) regarding a petition from Bayer U.S.-Crop Science seeking a determination of nonregulated status for maize (corn) event MON 95379 that was developed "using genetic engineering to produce two insecticidal proteins to protect against feeding damage caused by target lepidopteran pests." 90 Fed. Reg. 23513. The draft PPRA compares the plant pest risk posed by the MON 95379 corn with that of the unmodified variety from which it was derived. The draft PPRA concludes that MON 95379 corn is unlikely to pose an increased plant pest risk compared to the unmodified corn. The draft EA evaluates potential impacts that may result from the commercial production of MON 95379 corn, including potential impacts on conventional and organic corn production; the acreage and area required for U.S. corn production; agronomic practices and inputs; the physical environment; biological resources; human health and worker safety; and animal health and welfare. APHIS notes that the draft EA also explains that Bayer has registered MON 95379 with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The registration is restricted to breeding and seed increases only; commercial plantings are not permitted. APHIS states that regardless of its decision on the petition, the EPA registration limits MON 95379 to small-scale breeding, testing, and seed increase nurseries in the United States to no more than 100 total acres across Nebraska, Hawaii, and Iowa. Comments are due July 3, 2025.

