The article provides a brief overview of the Massachusetts Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program and discusses the Commonwealth's enactment in November 2024 of a Climate Act legislative package

Founded in 1979, Davis Malm is a premier full-service, Boston-based business law firm that represents local, national and global businesses, institutions and individuals in a wide spectrum of industries. Clients rely on Davis Malm’s attorneys to efficiently deliver successful results through direct partner involvement, responsive client service, and creative and strategic problem solving. Its attorneys practice at the top level of the profession and possess the agility necessary to handle any issues that arise during the course of a matter. Davis Malm is a member of the International Lawyers Network, representing Massachusetts and northern New England. This membership enables the firm to offer high-quality, efficient services to clients doing business globally.

Rob Munnelly's article, "Evolving in a Time of Change: Next Steps for Massachusetts 'SMART,'" was published by North American Clean Energy in the July/August 2025 issue. The article provides a brief overview of the Massachusetts Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program and discusses the Commonwealth's enactment in November 2024 of a Climate Act legislative package. Rob outlines how SMART 3.0 changes and the permitting and processing reforms being established in compliance with the Climate Act will affect solar development in the future. Read the article in North American Clean Energy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.