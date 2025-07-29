Rob Munnelly's article, "Evolving in a Time of Change: Next Steps for Massachusetts 'SMART,'" was published by North American Clean Energy in the July/August 2025 issue. The article provides a brief overview of the Massachusetts Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program and discusses the Commonwealth's enactment in November 2024 of a Climate Act legislative package. Rob outlines how SMART 3.0 changes and the permitting and processing reforms being established in compliance with the Climate Act will affect solar development in the future. Read the article in North American Clean Energy.
