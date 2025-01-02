A Letter Commemorating MVS's 100th Anniversary End Of Year

As we approach the end of 2024, we hope you have had a successful and fulfilling year. I cannot help but think of what a milestone McKee, Voorhees & Sease had this year making it to our 100th anniversary, an achievement less than 1% of all law firms accomplish.

We have exhibited snapshots of our history throughout the year, but for a refresher, we trace our official start date to July 25, 1924 – the date our founder, Talbert Dick, started the firm now known as MVS. On July 25th of this year, I sent a note to the firm asking team members to reflect on our century of service. I am still amazed by the decisions, choices, internal/external factors, and more that have brought the firm to where we are today. In 100 years, MVS has thrived through world wars, conflicts, depressions, multiple law changes, including a monumental US Supreme Court win by our own Ed Sease, technological advancements, businesses starting, ending, and merging, and we continue to be a top-tier boutique intellectual property law firm with clients across the world.

We recognize that achieving this would not have been possible on our own, and we would like to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to a few remarkable groups. First, thank you to anyone who has ever referred, suggested, or even mentioned our firm to a person, business, colleague, lawyer, or otherwise. Having a network of vocal supporters is invaluable and we know it is because of our great service that our network is able to grow.

Next, to all that have previously worked at MVS, thank you. Know that we appreciate all that you have contributed during your time at the firm, and that you have made the firm better.

To our friends and family, thank you for your continued support. I know that this is not the most traditional 9-5 profession, and often has heightened stress. I am not blind that the job can be demanding. However, the ongoing support that you provide is not something we take lightly. We recognize and appreciate that you are contributing to MVS being able to continue to provide the best service to our clients.

Speaking of clients, it is not hyperbole to say that we would not have made it this long without you. Thank you for putting your trust, your confidence, and your support in our hands. I truly love what I do, partly because each day brings new opportunities for learning. I also take pride in knowing that, as a firm, we are dedicated to prioritizing our clients and delivering the highest level of service possible. You can trust that we will never settle, and that we will continue to justify your decision in working with us.

I want to give a special thank you to Bruce McKee, Mike Voorhees, and Ed Sease. I also recognize Mark Hansing, Kirk Hartung, and Heidi Nebel. I could go on, but these three have stuck with the firm for over 30 years. These people are the true foundation of our firm, and we cannot ignore what they have done over the years to increase the recognition and status of MVS.

Finally, and not at all the least, I'd like to give a special shoutout to the current MVSers. While I've acknowledged that none of this would be possible without our clients, the same holds equally true for this incredible group. I am excited to work each day and know that I have to be on my game every day. The old saying definitely applies – iron sharpens iron. I would like to thank you for showing up and challenging each other so that we are able to continue our legacy of top-notch IP legal service.

With that said, while this year has been about celebrating where we have come from and what we have done, I look forward to our future and what we can do together in 2025 and beyond. Cheers to 100 years!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.