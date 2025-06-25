Lawyering By Design: The Proven, Business-Driven Legal Approach

Let's be honest: lawyers often get a bad rap—often portrayed as expensive roadblocks armed with jargon, lengthy memoranda and a penchant for overcomplicating what should otherwise be straightforward. But what if there were a better way—a legal approach that puts a business at the center of the strategy?

This is what we do at Outside GC. More than just providing legal advice, our attorneys play an integral role in helping drive a client's business forward.

It's what I call "Lawyering By Design," and here's how it works:

1. Provide Clear, Responsive Communication

Clients deserve clear, direct and prompt communication. Full stop. In business, time is money, so waiting for answers (or requiring subtitles to understand them) are not acceptable options. We understand this because we've sat in your seat as former GCs and senior legal and business executives. Whether it is a quick clarification or a detailed strategy session, we focus on providing timely, understandable advice—not cryptic legalese.

2. Build Solid Relationships

A lawyer should be viewed as a legal co-pilot, not just the person to call when something breaks. Getting to this point comes from taking the time to understand a client's goals, strategy, and risk tolerance, building relationships and earning trust.

3. Understand the Business

Investing time to learn the client's business— the industry, market competition, and key drivers behind their success—is key to this approach. Cookie-cutter legal advice will always fall short, the same way that an off-the-rack suit will never fit like one that custom tailored. By putting the business first, the lawyering becomes an integral part of the overall strategy.

4. Seek Regular Feedback and Adjust As Needed

As a business evolves, so too should its legal strategy. Regular check-ins with clients ensure alignment with their goals, and an opportunity to make adjustments as necessary. Think of it as software maintenance (correcting bugs and making upgrades)— but for contracts, partnerships, governance, IP strategy, and risk management.

5. Turn Risk into Strategic Advantage

With this approach, risk mitigation isn't about playing defense 24/7. While protecting a client's interests is essential, it's equally important to help identify opportunities and implement a legal approach that facilitates desired outcomes. For example, rather than burying a client in long memos that cover every possible permutation and reasons why they can't do something, consider crafting practical "here's how you can" solutions. Risk management should be practical and empowering—never paralyzing, and part of broader approach of strategically helping clients achieve their goals.

6. Invest in A Client's Success

When you understand your client's business (#2) and choose to approach risk as opportunity (#5), you are primed for strategic thinking. You understand the client's long-term goals and objectives and tailor your legal advice to help them achieve those goals. A good lawyer is as invested in the client's business success as they are, and should be proactively thinking about how to help get them there.

7. Prioritize Transparency, Value and Predictability

Surprises are for birthday parties, not legal services. Clear pricing allows clients to budget effectively and focus on growth—without having to worry about theirlegal bill or cutting corners because of what it might cost. Clients deserve to pay for "value," not just time spent, and certainly not to educate and train under-experienced lawyers. Similarly, predictability and transparency are key—from timelines to costs to challenges to outcomes, clients should be kept in the loop every step of the way – the good the bad and the ugly. It should never be about CYA, but real collaboration and trust.

8. Deliver Services with Efficiency

Nobody has time for unnecessary work (or unnecessary fees). Legal services should be delivered with a laser focus on specific needs, cutting out the fluff and zeroing in on what really matters. This is where a lawyer's experience can really make a difference, whether as a former GC, in-house lawyer, business executive, board member, or founder. Any experience that offers insight into the client's perspective translates into efficiency, enabling advice and approaches to services that are practical, to the point, and more quickly accomplished.

Let's Sum it Up – Anything Worth Saying, is Worth Emphasizing!

At the heart of Lawyering By Design is a commitment to legal services that work for the business, not the other way around. It's about experience, clarity, practicality, and collaboration—and yes, maybe even a having a little fun along the way. Dealing with your legal team should not be viewed as a necessary evil that makes operating your business or pursuing your mission a chore, but about trust, collaboration and getting things done.

Great lawyering isn't just about closing deals or mitigating risks; it's about designing solutions that drive the business forward. So, if you are ready to leave behind the stereotypes and partner with lawyers who actually get your business and understand your needs (a/k/a lawyering by design), let's talk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.