16 June 2025

Chambers Recognizes Pryor Cashman's Leading Practices And Partners In 2025 Rankings

Pryor Cashman LLP

Pryor Cashman practice groups and partners have been ranked in the 2025 edition of the Chambers and Partners USA guide.
United States Law Department Performance
Pryor Cashman LLP
The USA guide recognized four of the firm's leading practices, all of which earned impressive rankings:

  • Immigration: Band 2 (New York), Band 4 (USA – Nationwide)
  • Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets, Band 4 (New York)
  • Leisure & Hospitality: Band 4 (USA – Nationwide)
  • Media & Entertainment: Band 1 (Litigation, New York), Band 1 (Florida), Band 4 (Advisory, New York)

Twelve partners have also been ranked for their exceptional client work and received noteworthy feedback:

  • Colleen Caden, Band 2, Immigration (New York); Band 4, Immigration (USA – Nationwide)
  • Ilene Farkas, Band 3, Media & Entertainment: Litigation (New York)
  • Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Band 3, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets (New York)
  • Maria Fernanda Gandarez, Band 3, Immigration (New York)
  • Briana Hill, Band 4, Media & Entertainment: Transactional (California)
  • Sid Kamaraju, Band 5, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations (New York)
  • Avram Morell, Band 1, Immigration (New York); Band 3, Immigration (USA – Nationwide)
  • Simon Pulman, Up and Coming, Media & Entertainment: Advisory (New York)
  • Brad D. Rose, Band 3, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets (New York); Band 4, Media & Entertainment: Litigation (New York)
  • James Sammataro, Band 2, Media & Entertainment (Florida)
  • Todd Soloway, Band 2, Leisure & Hospitality (USA – Nationwide), Band 3, Real Estate: Litigation (New York)
  • Donald Zakarin, Band 1, Media & Entertainment: Litigation (New York)

See the firm's complete ranking information using the link below.

[Chambers and Partners] Pryor Cashman LLP, USA Guide 2025

Originally published by Chambers and Partners .

Pryor Cashman LLP
