The Psychology Of Persuasion: Lessons From FBI Negotiator Melissa Fortunato (Podcast)

Melissa Fortunato, a retired FBI special agent with over two decades of service, joins us to unpack what undercover operations and hostage negotiations can teach us about persuasion, human behavior, and trust-building—both in crisis and in daily life.

Melissa shares how her background in psychology and counseling shaped her FBI career, taking her from a rape crisis center to undercover roles and high-stakes international negotiations. Walking us through jaw-dropping undercover assignments and negotiations, she describes posing as a bride-to-be in a fake wedding used to arrest international arms dealers and negotiating with the Taliban where the first offer (not hers) was "$30,000 and a goat." Melissa explains why likability and emotional control are critical assets in any negotiation. She also discusses the differences and overlaps between the FBI and Harvard negotiation frameworks, and why understanding your own emotional triggers is the first step toward influencing others. She reflects on the power of empathy and connection in building rapport, whether it's with organized crime figures or colleagues on a SWAT team.

Whether you're navigating tough business conversations, managing conflict at work, or just trying to get your teenager to do their homework, Melissa's insights are sharp, surprising, and grounded in real-world experience.

