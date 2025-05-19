Empowering Voices: Leadership And Advocacy In The Arab American Legal Community (Video)

In honor of Arab American Heritage Month, we hosted a panel discussion exploring the vital role of the National Arab American Bar Association (NAABA) and the experiences of the Arab American legal community.

This event featured NAABA President Rami Jabara, NAABA Vice President Sandra Frantzen and Judge Rouhy Shalabi, Founder of the Arab American Bar Association of Illinois. Our panelists shared invaluable insights on navigating the legal landscape as Arab American attorneys. Attendees gained a deeper understanding of the unique perspectives that shape the professional journeys of NAABA's constituents and discovered essential strategies for thriving in a legal career. Founded in 2023, NAABA is dedicated to fostering networking, mentorship, and community support within the Arab American legal profession.

View the program recording here or below.

