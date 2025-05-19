ARTICLE
19 May 2025

Empowering Voices: Leadership And Advocacy In The Arab American Legal Community (Video)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
In honor of Arab American Heritage Month, we hosted a panel discussion exploring the vital role of the National Arab American Bar Association (NAABA) and the experiences of the Arab American legal community.
United States Illinois Law Department Performance
Lloyd Freeman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In honor of Arab American Heritage Month, we hosted a panel discussion exploring the vital role of the National Arab American Bar Association (NAABA) and the experiences of the Arab American legal community.

This event featured NAABA President Rami Jabara, NAABA Vice President Sandra Frantzen and Judge Rouhy Shalabi, Founder of the Arab American Bar Association of Illinois. Our panelists shared invaluable insights on navigating the legal landscape as Arab American attorneys. Attendees gained a deeper understanding of the unique perspectives that shape the professional journeys of NAABA's constituents and discovered essential strategies for thriving in a legal career. Founded in 2023, NAABA is dedicated to fostering networking, mentorship, and community support within the Arab American legal profession.

View the program recording here or below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lloyd Freeman
Lloyd Freeman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More