Redefining Success In Law: Women Leaders On Purpose, Practice & The Power Of Perspective

Ranked an Elite Global Network by Chambers and Partners, World Law Group is one of the oldest and largest international networks of independent full-service law firms, created to meet the legal needs of multinational companies. Founded in 1988, the network's founding firms had the foresight to see the growing need to service clients globally while understanding the value of local knowledge and insight.

To celebrate Women's History Month, the Women of World Law Group (WOW) Forum hosted a two-part series titled Excellence in Practice and Beyond, designed to connect women across practice areas, career stages, and jurisdictions. Through open and insightful dialogue, the series created a space for women to share experiences, ask questions, and inspire one another.

The sessions each featured a leader—Sarah Sinclair, Chair of MinterEllisonRuddWatts (New Zealand) and Christine McCay, Managing Partner at Troutman Pepper Locke's (Massachusetts, USA) Boston office. Though their practices and paths differ, they offered strikingly similar wisdom about redefining success, leveraging leadership roles for good, and staying grounded in personal values.

Together, their stories reveal three central themes that resonate across the legal profession—especially for women forging their own paths.

Using Your Platform to Make a Broader Impact

Both speakers emphasized the privilege and responsibility of private practice, not just to serve clients, but to convene conversations and shape communities.

Sarah, a leading infrastructure and energy lawyer, described how her firm's neutrality creates a unique platform to bring together stakeholders—CEOs, government leaders, industry executives—to tackle New Zealand's biggest questions, from energy transition to public sector reform.

"It's about bringing together the right people to have the right conversations... and leaning into those conversations that will make New Zealand a better place." —Sarah Sinclair

Christine reflected on the post-pandemic moment, stepping into her leadership role just as the firm—and the world—was emerging from remote isolation. Her mission was to rebuild culture, connection, and collaboration in a way that made people want to return to the office.

"When you lead by example, you create an environment where people want to be in the office, working together, learning, growing, and comparing ideas." —Christine McCay

Whether through board appointments, cross-industry roundtables, or simply creating space for others to show up fully, both leaders framed leadership as an opportunity to elevate not just their firms but their fields.

Redefining Success at Every Stage

A key message echoed in both talks: success is not one-size-fits-all—and it certainly looks different at every phase of life.

Sarah offered a vulnerable reflection on stepping away from partnership-track roles when her children were young, opting instead for in-house work that allowed her to recalibrate. Looking back, she calls those decisions not sacrifices, but successes.

"Success needs to be defined and assessed against what success means for you at that time in your life."

Christine reinforced that perspective with her own philosophy: be a "curious volunteer." Take on new challenges, ask better questions, and find the kind of work that energizes you, while also being mindful of your bandwidth and balance.

"Speak up. You have an opinion. You've learned something by being curious—people want to hear your perspective."

Both women made it clear: a sustainable career is a personal one, defined by evolving values, priorities, and choices.

Leading Through Mentorship, Culture, and Values

Leadership, in both speakers' eyes, isn't just about strategy—it's about culture, and how leaders cultivate belonging, mentorship, and growth.

Christine described a culture in her Boston office where even associates are mentoring one another—bringing junior colleagues into deals, inviting them to shadow meetings, and fostering a genuine sense of team.

"We've created an environment where mentoring each other is expected—and that's now happening among our associates, too."

Sarah shared her firm's simple yet powerful post-COVID framework for people-first decision-making: supporting physical, mental, and financial well-being. She's also committed to creating bespoke paths to partnership, ensuring women (and others) can thrive without compromising core needs.

"You can't say, 'Here are your three options—fill in the standard form.' That's not how we do it. Everyone should feel empowered to have a real conversation."

Their stories make clear that the strongest teams are those where people feel seen, supported, and able to succeed on their own terms.

Final Thoughts: "Excellence" Looks Different for Everyone

The conversations with Sarah and Christine challenged the idea of a singular "right" way to lead or to succeed. Instead, they model excellence as something deeply personal—rooted in authenticity, shaped by purpose, and made possible through connection.

Whether you're a senior partner or a new associate, a lawyer returning from leave or one stepping into a new leadership role, their advice holds true:

Define success for yourself—and redefine it as you go.

Use your platform to convene, influence, and elevate others.

Lead by being yourself—and stay aligned with what really matters to you.

As Sarah put it, "Trust yourself, trust your decisions, and that will make your career more successful—on your terms."

