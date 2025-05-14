Women Of WLG (WOW) Forum Key Takeaways

WLG's Women of World Law Group (WOW) Forum recently held two virtual sessions on Excellence in Practice. Sessions included women leaders sharing insights about their careers and engaging in small-group discussions focused on leadership and personal development.

Ranked an Elite Global Network by Chambers and Partners, World Law Group is one of the oldest and largest international networks of independent full-service law firms. Founded in 1988.

In the first session, Christine McCay, Managing Partner of Troutman Pepper Locke's (Massachusetts, USA) Boston office, emphasized that authentic professional development stems from fostering natural collaboration and encouraging curiosity about clients' broader business objectives–driven by firm leaders intentionally cultivating a supportive culture through their own example.

During the second session, Sarah Sinclair, Chair of MinterEllisonRuddWatts (New Zealand) and leader of the firm's infrastructure practice, discussed defining personal success at different life stages, leveraging professional platforms for broader influence, and leading authentically by staying true to one's values.

Key Takeaways: Session One (Christine McCay, Troutman Pepper Locke)

Create Opportunities: Professional development is most effective through natural, unstructured interactions rather than formal training. By fostering environments where colleagues naturally collaborate, share knowledge, and mentor each other spontaneously, firms can develop talent more authentically and deeply than through rigid programs.

Be Curious: Client service excellence goes beyond technical expertise; it involves a comprehensive understanding of the client's overall business goals and strategic objectives. Lawyers need to be curious about the entire context of the client's operations, not just the specific legal issue at hand, to provide genuinely valuable advice.

Lead By Example: Firm culture is intentionally developed, not created by chance. Troutman Pepper Locke illustrates this by purposefully enhancing post-pandemic workplace dynamics. Firm leaders lead by example, fostering informal interactions and consistently promoting collaborative values across all levels of the organization.

Key Takeaways: Session Two (Sarah Sinclair, MinterEllisonRuddWatts)

Define Success Personally: Success is not a universal concept; it varies at different stages of life and should be defined by your own values and priorities. Sarah highlighted the importance of developing flexible career paths that enable professionals to balance work and personal life without compromising their potential.

Leverage Your Professional Platform: Practice-specialized lawyers have a unique opportunity to unite people, facilitate essential conversations, and influence industries. Sarah emphasized the importance of using your professional network to foster meaningful dialogue and drive positive change, extending your impact beyond serving individual clients.

Stay True to Your Authentic Self: Leadership is most effective when you embrace your own style and values. Sarah shared how she became a successful firm chair by being herself, focusing on fairness, maintaining perspective, and ensuring that her work aligns with her personal values. This approach builds trust and allows for more genuine professional relationships.

Originally published Mar 17, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.