Trump Tariff Tracker -- July 16

President Trump continues to issue letters to countries notifying them of the tariff rates they will be subject to come August 1. For the United States' most important trading partners, Canada, Mexico and the EU, this means an increase in the tariff rates they can expect. In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Carney, President Trump said he will raise tariff rates on many imported goods from Canada to 35%, effective August 1. In similar letters to Mexico and the EU, President Trump announced new tariff rates of 30% on imports from those trading partners. However, it has been reported from administration officials that these tariff rates for Canada and Mexico would "most likely" only apply to goods that do not comply with the USMCA. Although, the administration has said that there have been no final decisions on how broadly the tariffs would apply.

Following his earlier statements about the tariffs that will be imposed on copper imports, President Trump announced in a Truth Social post that the 50% tariff on imported copper will be effective August 1, "after receiving a robust NATIONAL SECURITY ASSESSMENT." While the Commerce Department's Section 232 Investigation on copper has not formally concluded, it is expected that Commerce will release its national security report in the coming days.

With seven Section 232 Investigations already active, the Commerce Department added two new Section 232 Investigations to its list. In notices published on July 16, the Commerce Department announced that it had initiated Section 232 Investigations on unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components, and polysilicon and its derivatives. Interested parties can submit written comments pertinent to these two investigations by August 6, 2025.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of July 16, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.