Trump Tariff Tracker -- July 9

Uncertainty around the reciprocal tariffs continues to abound as President Trump has extended the deadline for the imposition of the country-specific reciprocal tariffs while at the same time notifying certain countries of the rates they may face. On July 7, President Trump signed an Executive Order extending the effective date of the country-specific reciprocal tariffs until August 1, 2025. Additionally, in tandem with this Executive Order, President Trump sent letters to several countries announcing their specific reciprocal tariff rates, if trade deals are not finalized. He also indicated that more letters would be released. Of the letters that have been released, the country-specific reciprocal tariff rates range from 25% for Japan and South Korea to 40% for Laos and Myanmar. President Trump has indicated that these tariffs can be lowered if new trade agreements are negotiated, but he also warned that the rates would be raised further if countries implement retaliatory tariffs.

Adding to the tariff tension, President Trump announced at a cabinet meeting on July 8 that he will impose a 50% tariff on imported copper, while also suggesting that a 200% tariff could be levied on imported pharmaceuticals. Both copper and pharmaceuticals imports are currently subject to Section 232 investigations by the Commerce Department. While the Commerce Department still has five to six months in which to complete its investigations and issue determinations to the President, President Trump's comments suggest that significant tariffs on these products may be a foregone conclusion.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of July 9, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

