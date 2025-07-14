ARTICLE
14 July 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker -- July 9

Worldwide International Law
Matthew T. West

Uncertainty around the reciprocal tariffs continues to abound as President Trump has extended the deadline for the imposition of the country-specific reciprocal tariffs while at the same time notifying certain countries of the rates they may face. On July 7, President Trump signed an Executive Order extending the effective date of the country-specific reciprocal tariffs until August 1, 2025. Additionally, in tandem with this Executive Order, President Trump sent letters to several countries announcing their specific reciprocal tariff rates, if trade deals are not finalized. He also indicated that more letters would be released. Of the letters that have been released, the country-specific reciprocal tariff rates range from 25% for Japan and South Korea to 40% for Laos and Myanmar. President Trump has indicated that these tariffs can be lowered if new trade agreements are negotiated, but he also warned that the rates would be raised further if countries implement retaliatory tariffs.

Adding to the tariff tension, President Trump announced at a cabinet meeting on July 8 that he will impose a 50% tariff on imported copper, while also suggesting that a 200% tariff could be levied on imported pharmaceuticals. Both copper and pharmaceuticals imports are currently subject to Section 232 investigations by the Commerce Department. While the Commerce Department still has five to six months in which to complete its investigations and issue determinations to the President, President Trump's comments suggest that significant tariffs on these products may be a foregone conclusion.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of July 9, 2025:

Country U.S. Tariff Measure Status

Global

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty

China-specific 54% ad valorem duty on de minimis valued imports, other country-specific duties suspended

Certain goods excluded.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Revised 7/7/2025

Implemented 4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics

Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs
Global

Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

Revised 6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products

CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products
Global

Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

Revised 6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
China Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.

Implemented: 4/17/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification
Global

Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets).

Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom.

Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Global All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

Implemented 4/2/2025

Executive Order
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
China 20% ad valorem duty on all products of China

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Implemented: 3/4/2025

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Global Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Critical Minerals – potential tariffs on imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – potential tariffs on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts.

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments
Global Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments
Global 50% ad valorem duty on imports of copper (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation) Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
Global 200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation) Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
Global 100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States Proposed: 5/4/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U. Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

