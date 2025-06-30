Trump Tariff Tracker -- June 25

We are two weeks away from the country-specific reciprocal tariffs coming into effect, and the Trump Administration is still continuing to engage in trade talks with around 20 countries. With these negotiations ongoing, it is being suggested that the administration will extend the country-specific tariff pause for those it considers to be negotiating in good faith. However, not all U.S. trading partners are having success with their negotiations.
The EU's discussions with the U.S. have been notable in their fits and starts. The European Union has announced that it plans to hit U.S. imports, including Boeing airplanes, with tariffs if President Trump sticks with even a 10% baseline reciprocal tariff on EU goods. The EU industry chief says the EU is ready to respond if trade talks fail to deliver a fair deal.
In another sign of trade friction with European nations, President Donald Trump publicly criticized Spain after the country refused to accept new NATO spending targets and has threatened to double Spanish tariffs as a result.
Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of June 25, 2025:
|Country
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|Global
|
Steel –50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
Revised 6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products
|Global
|
Aluminum –50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
Revised 6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs –10% ad valorem duty
China-specific54% ad valorem duty on de minimis valued imports, other country-specific duties suspended
Certain goods excluded.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Revised 5/12/2025
Implemented 4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
|China
|Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
|Global
|
Automobiles –25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets).
Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom.
|
Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
Implemented 4/2/2025
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|China
|20% ad valorem duty on all products of China
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
CBP Fed Reg Notice
|Global
|Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Critical Minerals – potential tariffs on imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – potential tariffs on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts.
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
|Global
|Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products
|
Pending – Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
|Global
|100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States
|Proposed: 5/4/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.