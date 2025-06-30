Trump Tariff Tracker -- June 25

We are two weeks away from the country-specific reciprocal tariffs coming into effect, and the Trump Administration is still continuing to engage in trade talks with around 20 countries

Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.

We are two weeks away from the country-specific reciprocal tariffs coming into effect, and the Trump Administration is still continuing to engage in trade talks with around 20 countries. With these negotiations ongoing, it is being suggested that the administration will extend the country-specific tariff pause for those it considers to be negotiating in good faith. However, not all U.S. trading partners are having success with their negotiations.

The EU's discussions with the U.S. have been notable in their fits and starts. The European Union has announced that it plans to hit U.S. imports, including Boeing airplanes, with tariffs if President Trump sticks with even a 10% baseline reciprocal tariff on EU goods. The EU industry chief says the EU is ready to respond if trade talks fail to deliver a fair deal.

In another sign of trade friction with European nations, President Donald Trump publicly criticized Spain after the country refused to accept new NATO spending targets and has threatened to double Spanish tariffs as a result.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of June 25, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.