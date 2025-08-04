Trump Tariff Tracker -- July 30

We are days away from the announced deadline for the imposition of the country specific reciprocal tariffs, and the picture is becoming clearer around the tariffs that will be imposed on some of the United States' most important trading partners.

President Trump signed an Executive Order imposing a 40% ad valorem tariff on imports from Brazil, with certain imports exempted from the tariffs, including imports already covered by other specific tariffs, and a large number of parts and components used in civil aircraft.

An agreement with South Korea was announced that would result in a 15% tariff being imposed on imports from South Korea. This follows on the heels of an earlier agreement with the EU, which President Trump announced would result in a tariff rate of 15% on EU goods, including on automobiles and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors.

In a unilateral move, President Trump announced that the U.S. will impose a 25% tariff on goods from India, plus an additional tariff because of India's purchasing of Russian oil.

As a global measure, President Trump signed an Executive Order suspending duty-free de minimis treatment for imports of most goods, unless otherwise excepted in the Order, regardless of value, country of origin, mode of transportation, or method of entry.

Based on the Commerce Department's Section 232 investigation, President Trump issued a proclamation imposing a 50% tariff on imports of semi-finished copper products (such as copper pipes, wires, rods, sheets, and tubes) and copper-intensive derivative products (such as pipe fittings, cables, connectors, and electrical components), effective August 1. This does not include copper input materials (such as copper ores, concentrates, mattes, cathodes, and anodes) and copper scrap. These Section 232 tariffs do not stack on the automobile Section 232 tariffs. If a product is subject to automobile Section 232 tariffs, then the automobile tariffs apply, not the copper Section 232 tariffs.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of July 30, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

