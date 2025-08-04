AD Nauseam: You Have Lesley Fair Notice Pt. 2 (Podcast)

self

On today's episode of Ad Nauseam, Amy and Daniel are back with national treasure, and all-around great person, Lesley Fair, a legal expert, distinguished law professor and former Senior attorney at the Federal Trade Commission. In their series, "You Have Lesley Fair Notice," Amy and Daniel interview Lesley about her experiences at the FTC and what she thinks of the current challenges attorneys are facing.

