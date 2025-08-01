What Happened This Month In International Trade (July 2025)

Another busy month in international trade news. Here's the full roundup:
Administration
- President Trump announced a trade deal with Japan. A 15% tariff rate will apply to all Japanese imports. Japan also committed $550B to invest in U.S. industry.
- President Trump announced a trade deal with the Philippines. A 19% tariff rate will apply to all Philippine imports.
- President Trump announced a trade deal with the EU. A 15% tariff will apply to most EU imports.
- President Trump announced a trade deal with Indonesia. A 19% tariff rate will apply to all Indonesian imports.
- President Trump announced that Korea has agreed to a trade deal that will include a 15% tariff on all Korean imports.
- President Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 40% duty on certain imports from Brazil.
- President Trump announced that a 50% tariff on copper imports will take effect August 1, 2025.
- The White House released a Fact Sheet announcing that the de minimis exemption will end on August 29 for all imported goods sent through means other than the international postal network.
Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP published a Federal Register notice announcing the agency will be adjusting certain customs user fees and corresponding limitations established by the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) for Fiscal Year 2026.
- CBP issued guidance on applying Section 232 auto tariffs on non-U.S. content for USMCA-qualifying imports of passenger vehicles and light trucks.
Court of International Trade (CIT)
- CIT hands down $3.4M penalty against importers for duty evasion.
- The CIT heard oral arguments in a case brought by importer Detroit Axle's against President Trump's decision to end the de minimis exemption for Chinese goods.
United States Trade Representative (USTR)
- USTR launched a Section 301 investigation on Brazilian policies that discriminate against American firms. Comments are due August 18.
Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS)
- BIS announced Section 232 National Security Investigations of: (i) Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and their parts/components, and (ii) polysilicon and related derivatives.
- BIS imposed an administrative penalty of $95 million against Cadence Design Systems Inc. for illegal exports of Electronic Design Automation hardware and software to parties on the Entity List.
- BIS announced its intent to initiate an administrative proceeding against Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Incorporated of Sunnyvale, California for fifteen violations of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).
Department of Justice (DoJ)
- A Lebanese national was sentenced to 44 months in prison for conspiring to export goods from the United States to Iran without a license.
- A furniture importer agreed to pay a $4.9 million penalty for attempting to camouflage aluminum extrusions from China in sham furniture kit packaging.
- Two plastic resin importers agreed to pay $6.8 million to settle claims that they knowingly failed to pay customs duties on goods from China.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- The FDA released several Federal Register notices setting import-related fees for fiscal year 2026.
- The FDA's Office of Import Operations announced changes to its Nationalized Entry Review Program starting Aug. 4. The program will transition from port-by-port reviews to a nationwide system that utilizes staff across multiple time zones.
- Several FDA-regulated products previously exempt from partner government agency filing requirements when falling under the $800 de minimis threshold must now be reported to the FDA, effective immediately.
Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)
- OFAC is transitioning its Licensing Hotline to a new online platform. The hotline will now accept questions directly through an online form. Users of the online platform will receive answers to their questions via email or by phone.
- OFAC announced an $11,832,136 settlement with Interactive Brokers LLC (IB). The agreement settles IB's potential civil liability for apparent violations of OFAC sanctions programs including providing investment services to persons in Iran, Cuba, Syria, and Ukraine.
- OFAC announced a $1,454,145 settlement with Harman International Industries, Inc. for its potential civil liability for 11 apparent violations of OFAC sanctions on Iran.
U.S. Department of Commerce
- Commerce is launching two Section 232 investigations into imports of drones and polysilicon from China. Comments are due on Aug. 6.
Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)
- The FMC released an updated version of its record of cases and decisions related to shipping violations. The document now incorporates significant decisions that took place throughout 2024.
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- The USITC released its 2025 Recent Trends in U.S. Services Annual Report. The United States remained the world's largest services market and was the world's leading exporter and importer of services in 2023.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- On July 8, 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), along with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Justice (DoJ), and the Department of Defense (DoD), released a National Farm Security Action Plan to elevate American agriculture as a key element of the country's national security.
Industry News
- Advocacy group the New Civil Liberties Alliance filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.