United States Imposes Sanctions On Russian Energy Companies

Intended to increase pressure on Russia's energy sector and degrade a source of revenue for the war in Ukraine, this action will have broad implications for international energy markets.

On 22 October 2025 the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two of Russia's largest energy companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as numerous of their subsidiaries, on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List). Intended to increase pressure on Russia's energy sector and degrade a source of revenue for the war in Ukraine, this action will have broad implications for international energy markets.

Designated pursuant to Executive Order 14024 for operating or having operated in the energy sector of the Russian economy, the companies added to the SDN List are now "blocked," meaning that US persons are strictly prohibited from dealing directly or indirectly with them and must furthermore block (freeze) any property and property interests of these entities coming into their ownership or possession. Importantly, under OFAC's "50% Rule," any entities owned 50% or more directly or indirectly, whether individually or in the aggregate, by Rosneft, Lukoil, or their other designated subsidiaries must also be treated as blocked SDNs.

In conjunction with this action, OFAC issued four general licenses authorizing certain limited transactions involving Lukoil, Rosneft, and entities they own 50% or more directly or indirectly, whether individually or in the aggregate (collectively, the "Blocked Entities"):

General License 126, authorizing through 12:01 a.m. EST, 21 November 2025, with limited exceptions, transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind-down of transactions involving the Blocked Entities.

General License 127, authorizing through 12:01 a.m. EST, 21 November 2025, certain debt, equity or derivative contracts involving the Blocked Entities.

General License 128, authorizing through 12:01 a.m. EST, 21 November 2025, certain transactions involving the purchase of goods and services from, or the maintenance, operation, or wind down of Lukoil retail service stations located outside Russia.

General License 124, authorizing certain petroleum services and other transactions related to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium and Tengizchevroil Projects (superseding previous GL 124).

The following are the Rosneft and Lukoil subsidiaries OFAC designated on the SDN List:

Limited Liability Company Lukoil Perm.

Lukoil Aik A Limited Liability Company

Lukoil Kaliningradmorneft

Lukoil West Siberia Limited

Russian Innovation Fuel and Energy Company

Uraloil

Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Kuibyshevskii Neftepererabatyvayushchii Zavod

AO Sibneftegaz

Bashneft Dobycha

CJSC Vankorneft

JSC East Siberian Oil and Gas Company

JSC Grozneftegaz

JSC Rospan International

JSC Ryazan Oil Refinery Company

JSC Samaraneftegaz

Kharampurneftegaz

LLC Bashneft Polus

LLC Kynsko Chaselskoe Neftegaz

LLC RN Purneftegaz

LLC RN Tuapse Oil Refinery

LLC RN-Krasnodarneftegaz

OJSC Achinsk Refinery

OJSC Novokuybyshevsk Refinery

OJSC Orenburgneft

OJSC Samotlorneftegaz

OJSC Syzran Refinery

PJSC Verkhnechonskneftegaz

PJSC Saratov Oil Refinery

Publichnoe Aktsionernoe Obschestvo Udmurtneft Imeni VI Kudinova

RN Komsomolskiy Refinery

RN Nyaganneftegaz

RN Uvatneftegaz

RN Yuganskneftegaz

Taas Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha

The firm's International Trade Group lawyers are available to provide further guidance on this development and other US trade regulatory matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.