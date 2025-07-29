Trump Tariff Tracker -- July 23

We are one week away from the re-imposition of the country specific reciprocal tariffs and U.S. trading partners continue to jockey for trade deals with the U.S. government. The latest victor in this race is Japan. The Trump Administration announced that it has struck a trade deal with Japan. Under the reported terms of the deal, tariffs on Japan's auto sector will be cut to 15%, and the country specific tariffs that will come into effect on other Japanese goods on August 1 will also be cut to 15% from 25%. President Trump has also announced trade deals that will lower the country specific tariff rates for Indonesia and the Philippines.

Other trading partners are struggling with reaching a deal with the U.S., while preparing for the impending U.S. tariffs. The EU has threatened to impose nearly €100 billion worth of tariffs on U.S. imports, ranging from bourbon to Boeing aircraft, if the U.S. and EU do not agree on a trade deal by the end of next week.

The Trump Administration continues to use tariff policy as a tool to influence U.S. foreign policy. On July 18, the USTR published a notice initiating a Section 301 investigation into Brazil's policies and practices related to digital trade and electronic payment services; unfair, preferential tariffs; anti-corruption enforcement; intellectual property protection; ethanol market access; and illegal deforestation. The USTR has scheduled a public hearing for September 3, 2025. Written comments and requests to appear at the hearing must be submitted by August 18.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of July 23, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

