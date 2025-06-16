Trump Tariff Tracker -- June 11

President Trump said today that his administration reached a tentative agreement on a trade truce with China following talks between the two sides in London. According to the President, the tentative agreement will result in the recent tariff rates against China being reduced to 30 percent – 20 percent for the fentanyl-related tariffs and 10 percent as the baseline reciprocal tariff rate. China in turn will reduce their tariffs on U.S. products to 10 percent. The agreement is pending sign-off from President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On a related note, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has granted the U.S. government's motion for a stay of the earlier Court of International Trade ("CIT") ruling against President Trump's reciprocal tariffs and fentanyl-related tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico. This means that pending the resolution of the government's appeal to the Federal Circuit, the reciprocal tariffs and fentanyl-related tariffs will remain in effect and duties will be collected.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of June 11, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

