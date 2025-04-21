Old North State Report – April 14, 2025

LEGISLATIVE NEWS

SENATE BUDGET TO BE RELEASED NEXT WEEK

The Senate is set to release its budget bill Monday afternoon, according to Republican Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham), who spoke to reporters after the Senate session on Tuesday evening.

This budget is a two-year spending plan that will likely exceed $30 billion, funding raises for state employees and teachers, and replenish the rainy-day fund to get back to the $4.75 billion it contained before Hurricane Helene.

Leadership in the House and the Senate have agreed the budget can grow by 2.75% in fiscal 2025-2026 and 2.25% above that in fiscal 2026-2027. The current budget appropriated $29.7 billion for general fund spending in fiscal 2023-2024 and $30.8 billion in fiscal 2024-2025.

The process begins with the Senate version going through committees on Tuesday, with floor votes on Wednesday and Thursday. The House is expected to pass its version in May, followed by negotiations among Republican leaders for a final budget.

LAST-MINUTE HOUSE PROPOSALS FILED AHEAD OF BILL FILING DEADLINE

Offering on-site childcare for state employees, allowing private school students to take classes at local public schools, addressing issues with loose dogs, and dealing with slow drivers in the left lane are among the last-minute proposals filed by House members before the Thursday deadline. House lawmakers had a deadline to file bills by 3 p.m., resulting in more than 100 new proposals. This brings the total number of bills introduced this session to nearly 2,000, reflecting emerging policy goals.

Education and public safety were key themes among the last-minute bills, with many aimed at attracting and keeping teachers. There were also efforts to increase penalties for loose dogs and new rules for domestic violence cases. A unique proposal allows tax payments in cryptocurrencies, amid fluctuations in the market. Some proposals from Democrats, like those focusing on environmental issues, may not succeed in the Republican-majority legislature, though a few may have potential.

Bipartisan sponsors back some bills, including Jesse's Law, which would provide training for judges and mediators on recognizing signs of domestic violence and child abuse. This initiative is inspired by the tragic murder of a 3-year-old boy.

Other important bills include reforms to liquor laws to allow Sunday openings for ABC stores, legalizing video poker, creating a disaster response fund, and increasing penalties for various public safety violations. Additional initiatives aim to expand childcare options, support social conservative causes like restrictions on gender-reassignment lawsuits and abortion, and enhance educational transparency and teaching standards. There are also bills addressing drug arrests, protecting teenagers' social media data, exploring cryptocurrency and AI research, directing the Legislative Research Commission to study the abolition of contributory negligence, and proposing the removal of barriers to employment due to court debt.

The crossover deadline, the date set by the legislature for a bill to be approved in its originating chamber to continue being reviewed by the opposite chamber, is May 8. Lawmakers are anticipated to increase their activity in the weeks ahead to make certain that any important legislation stays eligible for consideration during this session.

PROPOSED HOUSE BILL TO EXPAND AUDITOR'S INVESTIGATIVE POWERS

A North Carolina House panel approved a bill on Tuesday that expands the investigative powers of the state auditor's office, despite some concerns about which agencies and individuals could be investigated. The Judiciary 1 Committee voted for House Bill 549 after hearing from its sponsor, Representative Brenden Jones (R-Columbus), and Kirk O'Steen, the Director of Government Affairs for the auditor's office. The bill will next go to the Committee on State and Local Government for further consideration.

If passed, the bill would allow the auditor to investigate any entity receiving state or federal funds for reports of improper activities, including fraud and misappropriation. It would also grant the auditor unrestricted access to necessary databases and exempt the office from certain regulations. Additionally, the Senate approved Senate Bill 474 to create a new team to oversee state spending and job openings.

SENATE'S PBM BILL APPROVED BY HEALTH CARE COMMITTEE

The Senate is entering the debate over pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) with the approval of Senate Bill 479 by the Health Care Committee. This bill provides an alternative to the House's approach regarding PBMs, which act as intermediaries between drug manufacturers and insurers or drugstores. Unlike the House's proposal, Senate Bill 479 does not include a provision that would require PBMs to pay drugstores a $10.24 dispensing fee. Senator Benton Sawrey (R-Johnston), a lead sponsor of the bill known as the SCRIPT Act, prefers to avoid any cost increases for consumers.

The bill is supported by key Senate leaders, and it will undergo further revisions as it progresses through additional committees. Key aspects of the Senate bill include allowing insurers to offer higher reimbursements to drugstores in areas without pharmacies, licensing pharmacy services administrative organizations, and requiring PBMs to provide more data to state officials. It also prohibits PBMs from paying pharmacies less than their acquisition costs for medications and from treating independent pharmacies unfairly compared to their owned drugstores. Independent pharmacies could refer patients to other drugstores if necessary.

The bill does not currently impact the State Health Plan, a point of concern for some senators. Meanwhile, the House's PBM legislation remains under discussion in committee, with its previous iteration receiving unanimous approval before being stalled in the Senate without a counterproposal.

LOWER LEGAL ALCOHOL LIMIT FOR DRIVERS PROPOSED

North Carolina lawmakers are collaborating to support a bill introduced this year to reduce the legal blood alcohol concentration limit for driving from 0.08 to 0.05.

House Bill 108 will also increase penalties for adults who help minors buy alcohol, particularly in cases of serious injury, and will allow repeat offenders to regain limited driving privileges by proving sobriety. Additionally, the measure mandates the recording of district court proceedings and public reporting on impaired-driving cases.

Representative Eric Ager (D-Buncombe) will hold a press conference on Tuesday at noon regarding the bill, joined by Ellen Pitt from the WNC Regional DWI Task Force, law enforcement, and families impacted by drunk driving.

Ager and Representative Mike Clampitt (R-Jackson) are the primary sponsors, along with Representatives Keith Kidwell (R-Beaufort) and Brian Echevarria (R-Cabarrus). The bill is currently in the House Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee.

TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURIES TREATMENT FOR VETERANS

A bill that would enable treatment of traumatic brain injuries in veterans was introduced on March 27. House Bill 572 allows the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to create a pilot program for veterans, first responders, and their immediate families to treat traumatic brain injuries as well as sleep disorders and substance abuse.

Representative David Willis (R-Union), mentioned that the treatment called eTMS, or electroencephalogram combined transcranial magnetic stimulation, was suggested by veterans seeking similar programs in other states. Willis noted that the program aims to support both first responders and veterans, citing successful outcomes in other states.

Representative Grant Campbell (R-Cabarrus), a former Army Lieutenant Colonel, also endorsed the bill. "There is significant data to show that there are high rates of these patients being able to discontinue current chronic therapy once they undergo this. This is an incredibly promising intervention," Campbell said.

On Tuesday, the bill received a favorable report and has been referred to the Health Committee.

