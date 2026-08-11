Delivering Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations For Americans (Trump EO Tracker)

This order requires that the United States recognizes Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations informed by the three distinct categories of childhood immunization recommendations identified in the scientific assessment: (i) immunizations recommended for all children; (ii) immunizations recommended for certain high-risk groups or populations; (iii) immunizations based on shared clinical decision-making. Within 90 days of the order, the order directs the Secretary of HHS to offer options to administer core childhood vaccines as single vaccines rather than combination products/doses; assess the ideal timing and sequencing of all core childhood vaccines; develop additional alternative adjuvants to aluminum; ensure continuous evaluation of the risk/benefit profiles of all childhood vaccines; and improve vaccine safety monitoring, transparency and research. The order further directs the Attorney General to take appropriate measures to further meritorious legal actions challenging State laws that conflict with States’ constitutional and Federal statutory obligations related to parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations and equal protection under the law.

Additional Documentation