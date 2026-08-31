Alvotech and Lotus Enter Agreement for Durvalumab and Emicizumab Biosimilars

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On August 21, 2026, Alvotech announced a licensing and commercialization agreement with Lotus Pharmaceutical (“Lotus”) for AVT34, a proposed biosimilar to IMFINZI® (durvalumab), and AVT87, a proposed biosimilar to HEMLIBRA® (emicizumab).
In the United States, Alvotech and Lotus will have semi-exclusive commercialization rights, with Lotus commercializing through its subsidiary Alvogen. Alvotech will remain responsible for development, U.S. marketing authorizations, and product supply. Lotus will have exclusive commercialization rights in eight Asian markets and will handle local regulatory submissions.
The agreement could provide Alvotech with up to approximately $150 million in upfront and milestone payments, plus ongoing supply revenue.
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