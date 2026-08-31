ARTICLE
31 August 2026

Alvotech and Lotus Enter Agreement for Durvalumab and Emicizumab Biosimilars

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Alvotech and Lotus Pharmaceutical have entered into a strategic licensing and commercialization agreement for two proposed biosimilars targeting major therapeutic markets. The deal encompasses semi-exclusive U.S. rights and exclusive rights across eight Asian markets, with Alvotech retaining development and regulatory responsibilities. Financial terms include potential payments of up to $150 million plus ongoing supply revenue.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Yoko Bian
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On August 21, 2026, Alvotech announced a licensing and commercialization agreement with Lotus Pharmaceutical (“Lotus”) for AVT34, a proposed biosimilar to IMFINZI® (durvalumab), and AVT87, a proposed biosimilar to HEMLIBRA® (emicizumab).

In the United States, Alvotech and Lotus will have semi-exclusive commercialization rights, with Lotus commercializing through its subsidiary Alvogen. Alvotech will remain responsible for development, U.S. marketing authorizations, and product supply. Lotus will have exclusive commercialization rights in eight Asian markets and will handle local regulatory submissions.

The agreement could provide Alvotech with up to approximately $150 million in upfront and milestone payments, plus ongoing supply revenue.

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Yoko Bian
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