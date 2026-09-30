Eliminating Disease-Carrying Pests And Restoring Enjoyment Of The Great Outdoors (Trump EO Tracker)

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Directs federal agencies to implement a nationwide strategy to reduce tick and invasive mosquito populations through land management, biotechnology-enabled pest control, disease research and regulatory actions, including a targeted District of Columbia campaign to substantially reduce disease-carrying pests.