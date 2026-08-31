FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Several Peptides For Compounding For Various Uses Despite Staff Opposition- What Stakeholders Need To Know (Podcast)

When an FDA advisory committee recommends adding six peptides to the 503A Bulks List for compounding despite agency staff concerns about safety and effectiveness data, what does this mean for enforcement risk? This episode examines the complex regulatory landscape following the committee's recommendations for peptides used in obesity treatment, wound healing, and insomnia, while exploring why these recommendations don't constitute approval and what stakeholders should know about ongoing compliance risks.

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.

Article Insights

Donnelly McDowell’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular: within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Chemicals and Healthcare industries

self

What happens when an FDA advisory committee recommends opening the door to peptide compounding, but FDA staff strongly disagree? In this episode, we unpack the FDA Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee’s recommendation to add six of seven peptides under review to the 503A Bulks List for uses ranging from obesity and wound healing to insomnia, despite agency staff raising concerns about insufficient safety and effectiveness data, limited clinical evidence, and potential safety risks. We also explore why the recommendations are not a green light for compounding or marketing these substances: FDA must still complete a formal rulemaking process, and the agency is not required to follow the Committee’s advice. For compounding pharmacies, wellness providers, telehealth platforms, manufacturers, and investors, the key takeaway is clear: enforcement risk remains, and caution is still warranted.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Donnelly L. McDowell and Cristina Ferretti.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.