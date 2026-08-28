ARTICLE
28 August 2026

CMS Medicare DMEPOS Supplier Enrollment Moratorium Expires: Suppliers May Submit New Initial Enrollment Applications

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The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has lifted its six-month moratorium on initial enrollment applications for seven categories of DMEPOS suppliers, signaling a return to normal processing after a period of heightened program integrity scrutiny. Suppliers planning to participate in the 2028 Competitive Bidding Program are encouraged to submit applications promptly, though processing delays are anticipated due to the expected surge in applications following the moratorium's expiration.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Monica Wallace and Dexter Golinghorst
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Overview

On August 27, 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that the previously implemented six-month moratorium for initial enrollment applications for seven categories of Medicare durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS) suppliers announced on February 27, 2026, had expired. The now-expired moratorium also applied to DMEPOS suppliers undergoing a change in majority ownership (CIMO) within 36 months after initial enrollment or most recent CIMO. CMS implemented the temporary moratorium in conjunction with the agency’s increased focus on program integrity related to the administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

In depth

The expiration of the moratorium means that National Provider Enrollment Contractors are now accepting initial enrollment applications from the following categories of DMEPOS suppliers:

  • Medical supply company
  • Medical supply company with orthotics personnel
  • Medical supply company with pedorthic personnel
  • Medical supply company with prosthetics personnel
  • Medical supply company with prosthetics and orthotics personnel
  • Medical supply company with registered pharmacist
  • Medical supply company with respiratory therapist

In announcing the expiration of the moratorium, CMS encouraged suppliers planning to participate in Round 2028 of the DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program to submit completed enrollment applications to the applicable contractor as soon as possible to allow sufficient processing time prior to the opening of the bidding window.

As noted in our prior client alert, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) separately implemented a state-wide moratorium on DMEPOS supplier enrollments in its Medicaid program for a period of six months effective March 20, 2026. The six-month moratorium imposed by AHCA remains in effect until September 20, 2026. CMS’s separately announced hospice and home health moratorium also remains in effect.

Suppliers should anticipate potential delays as the Medicare contractors process what is likely to be a high volume of applications following the moratorium’s expiration. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Monica Wallace
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Dexter Golinghorst
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