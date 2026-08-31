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31 August 2026

Biocon Announces Supplemental U.S. FDA Approval For Prefilled Autoinjector For YESINTEK

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Biocon's U.S. subsidiary has secured supplemental FDA approval for YESINTEK® (ustekinumab-kfce) in a new prefilled autoinjector format, expanding delivery options for this biosimilar treatment. The approval covers 45 mg/0.5 mL and 90 mg/mL single-dose prefilled autoinjectors for treating multiple autoimmune conditions including plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Allegra J. Padula
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On August 18, 2026, Biocon Ltd. (“Biocon”) announced that its U.S. subsidiary has received supplemental U.S. FDA approval for YESINTEK® (ustekinumab-kfce) in a single-dose prefilled autoinjector, 45 mg/0.5 mL and 90 mg/mL. YESINTEK® was originally approved by the FDA on November 29, 2024, in 45 mg/0.5 mL or 90 mg/mL solution in a single-dose prefilled syringe; 45 mg/0.5 mL solution in a single-dose vial; and 130 mg/26 mL solution in a single-dose vial.

YESINTEK®, biosimilar to Janssen Biotech’s STELARA® (ustekinumab), is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, active psoriatic arthritis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, and moderate to severe Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in adults. To date, the FDA has approved eight ustekinumab biosimilar products.

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Allegra J. Padula
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