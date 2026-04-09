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9 April 2026

Episode 33 - Relaunching Statutes of Liberty: Introducing Our Worksite Compliance Series (Podcast)

K
Klasko

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Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
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In this special relaunch episode of Statutes of Liberty, Klasko Immigration Law Partners introduces a new series focused on one of the most pressing issues facing organizations today: immigration...
United States Immigration
William A. Stock,Natalia Gouz, and Nick Lowrey
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Description

Worksite immigration enforcement is on the rise—and employers need to be ready.

In this special relaunch episode of Statutes of Liberty, Klasko Immigration Law Partners introduces a new series focused on one of the most pressing issues facing organizations today: immigration compliance and enforcement preparedness. Across four focused episodes, Klasko attorneys and special guests will cover:

  • How to prepare for ICE worksite enforcement actions
  • What to expect during audits, raids, and inspections
  • I-9 compliance fundamentals and common risk areas
  • E-Verify enforcement and proactive compliance strategies

Preparation is no longer optional – it’s essential.
Follow Statutes of Liberty to stay informed and be ready for what’s ahead.

Speakers on this special intro episode are:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of William A. Stock
William A. Stock
Photo of Natalia Gouz
Natalia Gouz
Photo of Nick Lowrey
Nick Lowrey
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