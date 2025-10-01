Key Status Updates For Humanitarian Immigration Programs

The current presidential administration continues to revisit and reshape key immigration initiatives with a particular focus on humanitarian immigration programs as of late. Many individuals and families rely on these programs – such as CHNV Parole, Uniting for Ukraine, and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations – which are facing significant and rapid updates, often with very little notice.

Below is an overview of several major humanitarian immigration programs that are relevant for many employers and their international workers. This chart has been, and will continue to be, updated with new developments, court rulings, and administrative decisions. We encourage individuals affected by these programs to consult with legal professionals and check back often for the latest updates.

Program Status Key Updates Notes CHNV Parole (Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans) ❌Terminated Supreme Court allowed termination on May 30, 2025 Effective through July 14, 2025 Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) (Reparole) ✅Active Based on the January 20, 2025 Executive Order, Securing Our Borders, USCIS paused acceptance of Form I-134A pending further review Existing beneficiaries retain status; future of program uncertain. Policy memo is not publicly available, but outlined in affidavit by acting deputy director of USCIS, Kika Scott. Afghan Parole Programs ✅Active No specific changes announced Beneficiaries should monitor for updates. Military Parole in Place ✅Active No changes reported Continues to provide relief for eligible military families. Temporary Protected Status (TPS) – Venezuela (2023 Designation) ✅Reinstated On Sep. 5, 2025, Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated through October 2, 2026. DHS expected to seek emergency review of the Ninth Circuit decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.



TPS beneficiaries remain work authorized while litigation is ongoing if they applied to extend TPS on or before February 5, 2025. TPS – Venezuela (2021 Designation) ❌Terminated Sep. 8, 2025, DHS announced termination, set to expire Sep. 10, 2025, now effective through November 7, 2025. 9/10/25, 3/10/24, and 9/9/22 EAD Effective through November 7, 2025 TPS – Haiti ❌Terminated Termination announced July 1, 2025, but on July 15, 2025, district court issued final judgment reinstating original February 3, 2026, expiration Effective through February 3, 2026 TPS – El Salvador ↔️Extended Valid through September 9, 2026 EADs auto-extended through March 9, 2026. TPS – Honduras ❌Terminated Termination announced July 8, 2025; 9 Cir grants emergency stay, allowing termination to proceed Termination effective September 8, 2025. TPS – Ukraine ✅Active Valid through October 19, 2026 EADs auto-extended through April 19, 2026. TPS – Afghanistan ❌Terminated Termination announced on March 21, 2025 Termination effective July 14, 2025 TPS – Cameroon ❌Terminated Termination announced; on June 4, 2025 Termination effective August 4, 2025, TPS – Sudan ↔️Extended Extended January 17, 2025, designated through October 19, 2026 EADs auto-extended through April 19, 2026. TPS – South Sudan ↔️Extended Automatically extended for 6 months from May 4, 2025, designated through November 3, 2 EADs auto-extended through November 3, 2025. TPS – Nicaragua ❌Terminated Termination announced on July 8, 2025; 9 Cir grants emergency stay to Trump administration pending appeal allowing termination to proceed Termination effective September 8, 2025. TPS – Burma (Myanmar) ✅Active No changes announced, designated through November 25, 2025 EAD auto-extended through May 25, 2025 Initial application under redesignation, effective May 26, 2024, must register before Nov 25, 2025 TPS – Ethiopia ✅Active No changes announced, designated through December 12, 2025 EAD auto-extended through Jun 12, 2025, EADs valid through Dec 12, 2025 TPS – Lebanon ✅Active No changes announced, designated through May 27, 2026 Effective through May 27, 2026 Registration through May 27, 2026 TPS – Nepal ❌Terminated Termination announced June 6, 2025, Valid through August 20, 2025 9 Cir grants emergency stay to Trump administration allowing termination to proceed Effective through August 20, 2025 TPS – Somalia ✅Active No changes announced, designated through March 17, 2026 EAD auto-extended September 17, 2025 TPS – Syria ✅Active No changes announced, designated through September 30, 2025 Effective through September 30, 2025 TPS – Yemen ✅Active No changes announced, designated through March 3, 2026 EADs auto-extended through September 3, 2025

