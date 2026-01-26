Cadwalader Partners Contribute To Global Legal Insights – Fund Finance 2026

Cadwalader Fund Finance partners have contributed to the 2026 edition of Fund Finance 2026 (also known as the "Pink Book"), the leading legal treatise for the fund finance industry, published by Global Legal Group. Co-Managing partner Wes Misson served as Contributing Editor.

Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.

Now in its tenth edition, this comprehensive publication provides in-depth analysis of market conditions, regulations and laws, covering 19 key jurisdictions, with 32 expert analysis chapters offering timely and authoritative insights.

Contributions from Cadwalader partners include:

"Acquisition Financing Techniques in the Fund Finance Context,"authored by Matt Worth, Douglas Murning and Brian Foster.

The chapter explores the rise of NAV financing as a tool for acquisition finance in the fund finance market, focusing on secondaries portfolio deals and continuation vehicle transactions. It highlights how NAV and hybrid facilities are structured around SPVs, portfolio-level security, investor commitments and flexible loan terms to manage changing deal perimeters, closing risks and lender protections in these increasingly common European transactions.

The complete digital content is available here.

Reprinted from: Global Legal Insights | 01/22/2026

