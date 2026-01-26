ARTICLE
26 January 2026

Cadwalader Partners Contribute To Global Legal Insights – Fund Finance 2026

CW
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Contributor

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP logo
Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.
Explore Firm Details
Cadwalader Fund Finance partners have contributed to the 2026 edition of Fund Finance 2026 (also known as the "Pink Book"), the leading legal treatise for the fund finance industry, published by Global Legal Group. Co-Managing partner Wes Misson served as Contributing Editor.
United States Finance and Banking
Wesley A. Misson,Matt Worth,Brian Foster
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Wesley A. Misson’s articles from Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Media & Information industries

Cadwalader Fund Finance partners have contributed to the 2026 edition of Fund Finance 2026 (also known as the "Pink Book"), the leading legal treatise for the fund finance industry, published by Global Legal Group. Co-Managing partner Wes Misson served as Contributing Editor.

Now in its tenth edition, this comprehensive publication provides in-depth analysis of market conditions, regulations and laws, covering 19 key jurisdictions, with 32 expert analysis chapters offering timely and authoritative insights.

Contributions from Cadwalader partners include:

The chapter explores the rise of NAV financing as a tool for acquisition finance in the fund finance market, focusing on secondaries portfolio deals and continuation vehicle transactions. It highlights how NAV and hybrid facilities are structured around SPVs, portfolio-level security, investor commitments and flexible loan terms to manage changing deal perimeters, closing risks and lender protections in these increasingly common European transactions.

The complete digital content is available here.

Reprinted from: Global Legal Insights | 01/22/2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Wesley A. Misson
Wesley A. Misson
Photo of Matt Worth
Matt Worth
Photo of Douglas Murning
Douglas Murning
Photo of Brian Foster
Brian Foster
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More