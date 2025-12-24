NCUA Launches Deregulation Project And Proposes Four Rules To Streamline Credit Union Regulations

On December 10, 2025, the National Credit Union Administration announced a new Deregulation Project and issued the first package of proposed rules aimed at streamlining its regulatory framework for federally insured credit unions under the Federal Credit Union Act.

As an initial step, the Board proposed four coordinated rulemakings addressing corporate credit union governance, supervisory committee audit requirements, guidelines for safeguarding member information, and response programs for unauthorized access to member information. Collectively, the proposals signal an effort to narrow regulatory text to enforceable obligations while shifting detailed supervisory expectations into nonbinding guidance.

Across all four proposals, the NCUA stresses that core safety, soundness, and information security obligations would remain unchanged, with the focus instead on regulatory clarity, flexibility, and streamlined compliance.

Putting It Into Practice: The NCUA's Deregulation Project aligns with a broader federal shift toward separating enforceable rules from supervisory guidance and reducing prescriptive compliance mechanics across financial services (previously discussed here). Credit unions and service providers should evaluate how these changes could affect governance practices, audit processes, and examiner interactions, particularly where expectations move from regulation to guidance.

