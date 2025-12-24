ARTICLE
24 December 2025

NCUA Launches Deregulation Project And Proposes Four Rules To Streamline Credit Union Regulations

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

On December 10, 2025, the National Credit Union Administration announced a new Deregulation Project and issued...
United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Compliance topic(s)

On December 10, 2025, the National Credit Union Administration announced a new Deregulation Project and issued the first package of proposed rules aimed at streamlining its regulatory framework for federally insured credit unions under the Federal Credit Union Act.

As an initial step, the Board proposed four coordinated rulemakings addressing corporate credit union governance, supervisory committee audit requirements, guidelines for safeguarding member information, and response programs for unauthorized access to member information. Collectively, the proposals signal an effort to narrow regulatory text to enforceable obligations while shifting detailed supervisory expectations into nonbinding guidance.

Across all four proposals, the NCUA stresses that core safety, soundness, and information security obligations would remain unchanged, with the focus instead on regulatory clarity, flexibility, and streamlined compliance.

Putting It Into Practice: The NCUA's Deregulation Project aligns with a broader federal shift toward separating enforceable rules from supervisory guidance and reducing prescriptive compliance mechanics across financial services (previously discussed here). Credit unions and service providers should evaluate how these changes could affect governance practices, audit processes, and examiner interactions, particularly where expectations move from regulation to guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
