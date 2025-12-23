The CFPB's Most Ambitious Regulatory Agenda Ever – Part 1 (Podcast)

self

Today's episode features Part 1 of our November 4 webinar, "The CFPB's Most Ambitious Regulatory Agenda Ever." In this packed episode, our expert panel breaks down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's largest and boldest regulatory agenda to date. Discussing an unprecedented lineup of 24 rulemaking items that could reshape the consumer financial services industry.

What's Included:

Unprecedented Regulatory Activity: We unpack why this semi-annual agenda stands out, the record number of proposed rules, and what this means for financial institutions, FinTechs, and consumers alike.

Hot Topics Covered: From sweeping changes in mortgage servicing to open banking (1033 of Dodd-Frank/personal financial data rights), small business lending rules (1071 of Dodd-Frank), and the rollout of the Financial Data Transparency Act, we cover all the major initiatives and legal battles on the horizon.

Industry Insight: Hear why certain rules are stirring up controversy, what compliance challenges lie ahead, and how litigation and funding woes at the CFPB might impact the pace of change.

Practical Impact: Learn about technical corrections in remittance transfer rules, new standards for data sharing, and what these changes mean for day-to-day business operations.

Meet Your Speakers from Ballard Spahr:

Alan Kaplinsky (Host & Moderator): Senior Counsel, founder and former leader of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group

Richard Andreano, Jr.: Partner and head of the firm's Mortgage Banking Group

John Culhane, Jr.: Partner in the Consumer Financial Services Group

Greg Szewczyk: Chair of the firm's Privacy and Data Security Group

Mudasar Pham-Khan: Associate, Consumer Financial Services Group

Kristen Larson: Of Counsel, Consumer Financial Services Group

Daniel Wilkinson: Associate, Consumer Financial Services Group

Robert Lieber: Associate, Consumer Financial Services Group

Aja Finger: Associate, Consumer Financial Services Group

Tune in for strategic insights and practical tips to help you prepare for the CFPB's evolving rulebook. Whether you're a compliance leader, financial executive, or simply interested in how Washington's boldest moves will impact your world, this episode is your essential guide to what's next in consumer financial services. Don't miss Part 2, coming next week with even more updates and expert perspectives!

