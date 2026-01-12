ARTICLE
12 January 2026

Massachusetts Pay Reporting Deadline: Are You Ready For February 2, 2026?

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
Massachusetts employers with 100 or more employees should prepare now for the next round of state pay reporting...
United States Employment and HR
Laura A. Mitchell,Brian E. Lewis, and Scott M. Pechaitis
Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law topic(s)

Massachusetts employers with 100 or more employees should prepare now for the next round of state pay reporting, as the deadline is quickly approaching. This year, the reports are due by February 2, 2026, as the normal February 1 deadline falls on a weekend and is extended to the next business day.

Massachusetts' "An Act Relative to Salary Pay Range Transparency" requires covered private employers to submit wage data reports. As we have previously discussed, employers required to file EEO-1 reports with the EEOC satisfy this requirement by submitting their EEO-1 report to the Commonwealth on an annual basis. These pay data reporting requirements are in addition to covered employers' pay transparency obligations under the same statute. Further, certain public-sector employers have similar responsibilities under EEO-4 reporting categories, with biennial filings due to the Commonwealth in even-numbered years.

Failure to comply may lead to state enforcement action, including potential civil penalties. Employers should confirm whether they meet the coverage threshold and ensure their filings are complete and ready for submission by the deadline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Laura A. Mitchell
Laura A. Mitchell
Photo of Brian E. Lewis
Brian E. Lewis
Photo of Scott M. Pechaitis
Scott M. Pechaitis
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More