Massachusetts Pay Reporting Deadline: Are You Ready For February 2, 2026?

Massachusetts employers with 100 or more employees should prepare now for the next round of state pay reporting, as the deadline is quickly approaching. This year, the reports are due by February 2, 2026, as the normal February 1 deadline falls on a weekend and is extended to the next business day.

Massachusetts' "An Act Relative to Salary Pay Range Transparency" requires covered private employers to submit wage data reports. As we have previously discussed, employers required to file EEO-1 reports with the EEOC satisfy this requirement by submitting their EEO-1 report to the Commonwealth on an annual basis. These pay data reporting requirements are in addition to covered employers' pay transparency obligations under the same statute. Further, certain public-sector employers have similar responsibilities under EEO-4 reporting categories, with biennial filings due to the Commonwealth in even-numbered years.

Failure to comply may lead to state enforcement action, including potential civil penalties. Employers should confirm whether they meet the coverage threshold and ensure their filings are complete and ready for submission by the deadline.

