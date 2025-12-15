Top Five Labor Law Developments For November 2025

Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular:
- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit held that
Congress may not constitutionally restrict the president's
ability to remove members of the National Labor Relations Board
without cause. Wilcox v. Trump, et al., No.
25-5057 (D.C. Cir. Dec. 5, 2025). The court reversed district court
rulings that had reinstated Board Member Gwynne Wilcox under
statutory for-cause removal protections, finding those protections
invalid under Article II of the U.S. Constitution. Relying on the
U.S. Supreme Court's decisions in Myers and Seila
Law, the court concluded the Board wields "substantial
executive power" through rulemaking, policymaking
adjudications, remedial authority, and litigation, placing it
outside the narrow exception recognized in Humphrey's
Executor for agencies exercising only quasi-legislative or
quasi-judicial functions. The panel emphasized that these powers
exceed those of the Federal Trade Commission in 1935 when
Humphrey's Executor was decided and, therefore, cannot
justify insulation from presidential control. Accordingly, the
court ruled that the president's removal of Wilcox was lawful
and disregarded the statutory restrictions. The Supreme Court will
ultimately need to resolve the issue of the president's removal
power.
- The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP)
Committee approved management attorney Scott Mayer for one of the
Board member vacancies and advanced his nomination to the U.S.
Senate for a full vote. Mayer's nomination comes almost
two months after the HELP Committee advanced James Murphy, a
longtime Board official, for a separate open Board seat. The Board
currently lacks a quorum, and cannot issue rulings, following the
firing of Member Gwynne Wilcox in January 2025 and the departure of
former Chairman Marvin Kaplan in August 2025. A U.S. Senate
confirmation vote for both Mayer and Murphy would restore a
three-member quorum, thus enabling the Board to issue decisions
amid a growing case backlog.
- A Washington D.C. federal court granted a preliminary
injunction in favor of the American Federation of State, County and
Municipal Employees (AFSCME), the American Federation of Government
Employees (AFGE), and their affiliated unions, blocking
implementation of Section 2 of Executive Order 14343 at the U.S.
Agency for Global Media (USAGM). AFSME, AFL-CIO et al. v. Trump et
al., No. 1:25:cv-03306 (D. D.C. Nov. 18, 2025).
Citing national security concerns, Executive Order 14343 seeks to
eliminate collective bargaining rights for federal workers at
certain agencies. However, the court found the executive
order's elimination of labor protections was unlawful as
applied to these unions and their members at USAGM. The judge
determined the administration's actions were "clearly
retaliatory," violating the First Amendment rights of USAGM
employees and their unions. The injunction prevents all defendants,
except President Donald Trump, from enforcing the executive order
with respect to the bargaining units at USAGM and all its employees
represented by the plaintiffs, including from canceling collective
bargaining agreements or refusing to recognize the unions as
exclusive representatives.
- The HELP Committee, led by Chair Bill Cassidy (R-LA),
unveiled a legislative package aimed at modernizing labor laws and
strengthening worker rights. The package includes bills such
as the Worker RESULTS Act, which ensures fair union elections and
timely contracts, and the NLRB Stability Act, which mandates
consistent rulings based on federal court precedent. Other measures
include limiting frivolous Board claims, protecting worker privacy,
and ensuring transparency in union spending. Additional bills
address issues such as preventing harassment during picketing and
safeguarding American jobs from illegal immigration.
- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit denied a request for an en banc rehearing from business groups challenging Minnesota's "captive audience" law. Minnesota Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, et al. v. Ellison, et al., No. 24-3116 (8th Cir. Nov. 3, 2025). The law restricts "employer-sponsored meetings or communication" relating to religious or political matters — including matters relating to labor organizations. The business groups argued the law violated employers' First Amendment rights and was in conflict with the National Labor Relations Act. A three-judge panel previously dismissed the case, finding the plaintiffs failed to show an imminent threat of enforcement to defeat sovereign immunity claims. The decision leaves Minnesota's law intact. Similar legislation is in 12 other states, including Alaska, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington. A California federal judge previously enjoined that state's statute on federal preemption grounds.
