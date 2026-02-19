ARTICLE
19 February 2026

Littler Lounge: Just Cause For A Chat About Corrective Actions (Podcast)

Employee discipline may not sound like party conversation, but stay with us – this one's worth a refill. Hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave welcome Kat Siegel, Executive Director of Littler's Labor Practice...
Claire B. Deason,Nicole S. LeFave, and Kathryn Siegel
Employee discipline may not sound like party conversation, but stay with us – this one's worth a refill. Hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave welcome Kat Siegel, Executive Director of Littler's Labor Practice, to the lounge for a conversation inspired by a common workplace moment: good intentions, solid decisions, and a process that doesn't always get the same memo.

Together, they unpack what thoughtful corrective action looks like in the real world, sharing practical insights on investigations, documentation, consistency, and the ever intriguing idea of "just cause." Kat brings clarity to a topic that's often overcomplicated, showing how clear policies, steady decision making, and a focus on fairness can make the process feel far more manageable. The conversation demystifies employee discipline and brings added perspective – and a little breathing room – to the process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

