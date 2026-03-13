"Common Health Plan Administration Pitfalls," Employee Benefits News

Tim Brechtel, a partner in the Tax Practice Group in the New Orleans office, authored the article "Common health plan administration pitfalls" published by Employee Benefits News on December 11, 2025.

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Tim Brechtel, a partner in the Tax Practice Group in the New Orleans office, authored the article " Common health plan administration pitfalls" published by Employee Benefits News on December 11, 2025. In the article, Tim discusses ongoing challenges employers face with health plans — such as maintaining health coverage for employees on leave and meeting Mental Health Parity Act requirements — and provides practical guidance for ensuring compliance.

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