"Common Health Plan Administration Pitfalls," Employee Benefits News

Timothy Brechtel’s articles from Jones Walker are most popular:
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Healthcare industries
Tim Brechtel, a partner in the Tax Practice Group in the New Orleans office, authored the article " Common health plan administration pitfalls" published by Employee Benefits News on December 11, 2025. In the article, Tim discusses ongoing challenges employers face with health plans — such as maintaining health coverage for employees on leave and meeting Mental Health Parity Act requirements — and provides practical guidance for ensuring compliance.
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