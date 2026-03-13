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13 March 2026

OFCCP Reorganizes Remaining Staff Following Dramatic Downsizing

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OFCCP is undergoing yet another significant organizational shift, as the agency's director recently announced a restructuring plan for its remaining workforce.
United States Employment and HR
Guy Brenner and Mallory Knudsen
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OFCCP is undergoing yet another significant organizational shift, as the agency's director recently announced a restructuring plan for its remaining workforce. This development signals the latest chapter in the OFCCP's transformation under the Trump Administration.

According to reports, OFCCP Director Ashley Romanias recently informed staff of a reorganization plan that will restructure the agency's workforce to "reflect[] a streamlined structure" and "capitalize[] on the knowledge, skills, and abilities of existing staff."

Key elements of the reorganization include:

  1. The establishment of a new Branch of Field Operations within the Division of Program Operations, to which field staff will be reassigned.
  2. The consolidation of the Division of Policy and Program Development by merging regulatory, legislative, policy, outreach, and help desk functions.

The plan does not call for changes to the grades, pay, and or locations of affected employees.

A Department of Labor spokesperson characterized the reorganization as "an essential part of right-sizing OFCCP in order to fulfill its core statutory responsibilities while ending prior practices that promoted discriminatory DEI."

We will continue to monitor these developments and provide updates as the OFCCP's new structure takes shape.

OFCCP Reorganizes Remaining Staff Following Dramatic Downsizing

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Guy Brenner
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Mallory Knudsen
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