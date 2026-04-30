Driving While Female: What Every Woman In Trucking Should Know About Gender Discrimination

The trucking industry is a backbone of the U.S. economy, delivering goods across thousands of miles each day. Yet for many women, pursuing a career behind the wheel comes with unique obstacles.

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The trucking industry is a backbone of the U.S. economy, delivering goods across thousands of miles each day. Yet for many women, pursuing a career behind the wheel comes with unique obstacles. From unequal access to training and promotions to harassment and pay disparities, the challenges can be substantial. Searches such as “women in trucking statistics,” “challenges faced by women truck drivers,” and “women in trucking discrimination” reflect a growing awareness of these systemic issues.

This post provides an overview of current data on women in trucking, highlights common forms of discrimination, and outlines what drivers should know about their rights, protections, and practical next steps for addressing workplace inequities.

Gender discrimination in the trucking industry is a form of sex-based employment discrimination prohibited under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. § 2000e et seq.). Trucking companies with 15 or more employees are subject to these protections, which cover hiring, pay, promotions, training access, and working conditions. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) enforces these laws and has brought multiple enforcement actions against trucking companies in recent years.

Women Remain a Small Percentage of Truck Drivers

Women make up only about 4% to 9.3% of truck drivers nationwide. Representation varies by employer: large trucking companies report about 7% women drivers, while mid-sized companies report closer to 10.5%.

This gender imbalance contributes to the challenges many women face in entering and advancing in the trucking industry. These issues are not just workplace frustrations—they can also have legal implications. Women who experience discrimination, harassment, or barriers due to their gender may have grounds to seek legal remedies and workplace protections.

Common Workplace Challenges

Women truck drivers frequently encounter issues related to workplace culture and day-to-day conditions. In an October 2024 EEOC listening session, women drivers identified disrespect and negative attitudes toward women as the top concern. They also reported personal safety issues, limited restroom access, and fewer opportunities for advancement.

Harassment is also more common for women: a 2024 study found that 17% of female truck drivers experience harassment or discrimination daily, compared with 8.4% of men, and nearly 25% of women leave the industry due to safety concerns (ATRI report). Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is actively investigating claims of discrimination against women in trucking, including matters involving pay, promotion, and termination.

Hiring and Training Barriers

Some companies implement same-sex training policies, requiring women to train only with female instructors. Because female trainers are fewer, this can delay hiring and limit job opportunities.

Recent cases illustrate these challenges:

Pay Disparities

Pay gaps remain a persistent issue. Women earn about 89 cents for every dollar earned by men in similar local truck driving roles, and in some trucking jobs full-time, women earn about 72 cents to the dollar compared to men.

These disparities are not only a reflection of unequal pay but also of broader structural barriers, including occupational segregation, limited access to higher-paying routes, and fewer opportunities for advancement into leadership or owner-operator roles. Over time, the cumulative effect of these pay gaps can significantly impact long-term earnings, retirement savings, and financial security, making it harder for women to achieve parity in an industry already dominated by men. Addressing these disparities requires attention from employers, policymakers, and industry advocates to ensure fair and equitable compensation for all drivers.

Promotion and Advancement

Women drivers may face barriers to promotion, including dispatcher or managerial roles and higher-paying routes. Limited advancement opportunities contribute to long-term pay disparities and affect career growth.

What This Means for Drivers

Discrimination in trucking can take many forms, including:

Delays in training due to same-sex training policies

Being passed over for jobs or promotions

Harassment or unsafe working conditions

Pay differences compared to similarly qualified drivers

If patterns of unequal treatment emerge, employees may have legal protections under federal and state employment laws.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.