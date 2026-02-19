2025 Michigan Labor & Employment Year End Review

In 2025, significant developments were implemented for labor and employment laws in the state of Michigan. These developments included amendments to Michigan's paid sick leave law, expansion of unemployment insurance benefits, minimum wage increases, and amendments to the state's child labor laws.

In 2025, significant developments were implemented for labor and employment laws in the state of Michigan. These developments included amendments to Michigan's paid sick leave law, expansion of unemployment insurance benefits, minimum wage increases, and amendments to the state's child labor laws.

Michigan's Earned Sick Time Act

On February 21, 2025, the amended Earned Sick Time Act (ESTA) finally took effect and replaced the Paid Medical Leave Act (PMLA). Under ETSA, all employers must now provide paid sick leave to all employees, subject to few exceptions. Accordingly, the ESTA requires employers with 11 or more employees to provide paid sick leave to eligible employees. Small businesses (employers with 10 or fewer employees) were required to begin providing eligible employees with paid sick leave on October 1.

Pursuant to this law, eligible employees begin to accrue paid sick leave at the start of employment. Paid sick leave must accrue at a minimum rate of one hour for every 30 hours worked. Employers with 11 or more employees must allow eligible employees to use up to 72 hours of accrued paid sick leave per year, whereas employers with 10 or fewer employees must allow eligible employees to use up to 40 hours of accrued paid sick leave per year.

Further, ESTA requires the carryover of accrued but unused paid sick leave. Employers with 11 or more employees must permit up to 72 hours of accrued but unused paid sick leave to carry over from one year to the next. Employers with 10 or fewer employees must permit up to 40 hours of accrued but unused paid sick leave to carry over.

The ESTA provides employers with the option to frontload paid sick leave to its employees. Employers who want to frontload and have 11 or more employees must frontload at least 72 hours, and employers with 10 or fewer employees must frontload at least 40 hours of paid sick leave for immediate use. If an employer elects to frontload paid sick leave, the ESTA does not require carryover.

An employee may use paid sick leave pursuant to ESTA for one or more of the following reasons:

For the employee's, or a covered family member's, physical or mental illness, injury, or health condition, including the need for medical diagnosis, care, treatment, or preventive medical care;

If the employee, or a covered family member, is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault and needs to obtain medical care, obtain counseling, obtain legal services or services from a victim organization, relocate, or participate in a civil or criminal proceeding relating to the domestic violence or sexual assault;

To attend meetings at a child's school, or at a child's place of care related to the child's health, disability, or the effects of domestic violence or sexual assault on the employee's child;

For the closure of the employee's primary workplace, a child's school or a child's place of care by order of a public official due to a public health emergency; or

If a health care provider, or other health authority having jurisdiction, has determined that the employee's or a covered family member's presence in the community would jeopardize the health of others due to the employee's or covered family member's exposure to a communicable disease, whether or not the employee or cover family member has actually contracted the communicable disease.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Expanded

There were significant updates to Michigan's unemployment benefits in 2025 as Michigan expanded unemployment insurance benefits for employees by increasing the maximum weeks an individual can collect benefits from 20 weeks to 26 weeks and the maximum weekly from $362 to $446. Effective January 1, 2026, the maximum weekly rate for unemployment benefits will increase again from $446 to $530.

Increases to Minimum Wage

In accordance with Senate Bill 8, which enacted the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act (IWOWA), the minimum wage in Michigan increased on January 1, 2026 to $13.73 per hour, and will incrementally increase to $15.00 per hour by January 1, 2027.

Michigan Child Labor Laws Amended

On April 2, 2025, Michigan amended its child labor laws to place restrictions on working hours for minors 15 years old or younger. For instance, while employees that are 15 years old and younger are prohibited from working during school hours, they may work up to three hours per day and no more than 18 hours per week during a week when school is in session. When school is not in session, employees that are 15 years old and younger may not work more than 40 hours per week. Additionally, work hours are restricted to between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day, and between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. from the day after Labor Day through May 31st.

