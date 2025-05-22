FMLA Policy Updates (Video)

Employment attorney Julie Reddig provided an FMLA update, covering a new case that expanded FMLA leave to include siblings in certain circumstances and discussing a recent opinion letter from the Federal Wage and Hour Division during Lerch, Early & Brewer's Spring Cleaning Webinar on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

You can watch the full session and check out the presentation slides below.

And here are the slides: https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/fmla-policy-updates-and-other-implementations-b433/279417745

