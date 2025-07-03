Reproductive Health Privacy In Flux: Texas Ruling Vs. SCOTUS Limits

A Texas federal court just shook the foundation of HIPAA's reproductive health privacy protections — but the Supreme Court may have the final word. In a sweeping decision, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk vacated key provisions of the 2024 Reproductive Health Rule, stripping away national safeguards on disclosing reproductive health information. Yet, a recent SCOTUS ruling in Trump v. CASA, Inc. could rein in the reach of that decision. What does this mean for healthcare providers, insurers, and patients navigating a patchwork of federal and state privacy laws? More...

