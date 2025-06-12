Labor & Employment Law Mid-Year Update (Video)

Employers are once again navigating a complex and evolving
landscape of labor and employment law developments as we move
through the first half of 2025. Please join our experienced
attorneys for an engaging discussion on this year's key
developments, including federal and state court decisions and
legislative activity, changes under and further predictions for the
second Trump Administration, compliance strategies for avoiding
class and collective wage and hour claims, and employer rights and
obligations concerning speech in the workplace.
Topics will include:
- The Trump Administration's Impact to Date and Predictions
- Federal Legislative and Litigation Round-Up
- NY/NJ/CT State & Local Legislative and Litigation Round-Up
- Strategies for Mitigating Wage and Hour Claim Risk
- Say What? Workplace Speech in the Current Environment
