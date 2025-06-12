ARTICLE
12 June 2025

Labor & Employment Law Mid-Year Update (Video)

Employers are once again navigating a complex and evolving landscape of labor and employment law developments as we move through the first half of 2025.
Employers are once again navigating a complex and evolving landscape of labor and employment law developments as we move through the first half of 2025. Please join our experienced attorneys for an engaging discussion on this year's key developments, including federal and state court decisions and legislative activity, changes under and further predictions for the second Trump Administration, compliance strategies for avoiding class and collective wage and hour claims, and employer rights and obligations concerning speech in the workplace.

Topics will include:

  • The Trump Administration's Impact to Date and Predictions
  • Federal Legislative and Litigation Round-Up
  • NY/NJ/CT State & Local Legislative and Litigation Round-Up
  • Strategies for Mitigating Wage and Hour Claim Risk
  • Say What? Workplace Speech in the Current Environment

Authors
Photo of Ian Carleton Schaefer
Ian Carleton Schaefer
Photo of Katerina R. Mantell
Katerina R. Mantell
Photo of Brian Murphy
Brian Murphy
Photo of Jonathan Stoler
Jonathan Stoler
Photo of Lindsay Colvin Stone
Lindsay Colvin Stone
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
