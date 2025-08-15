Littler Lounge: Pull Up A Chair! Let's Talk Leave And Accommodations (Podcast)

Hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave welcome Littler attorney Alexis Knapp for a deep dive into the world of leave and accommodations. From the surge in mental health-related requests to the role of return-to-work policies in leave requests, Alexis shares what it's like to be in the thick of it – fielding everything from open-ended FMLA certifications to AI-generated accommodation requests. The conversation explores how the post-COVID workplace has reshaped employee expectations and how employers are responding.

They also dig into how employers are handling a rise in tricky or unexpected leave scenarios and options for responding. Whether it's navigating intermittent leave, decoding vague medical notes, or figuring out what to do when someone's out on leave but posting vacation selfies, this episode offers a look at the realities employers are navigating.

