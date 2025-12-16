ARTICLE
16 December 2025

A&M Benefits Reference Guide

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
John Schultz,J.D. Ivy,Patrick Blanchard
+3 Authors
IRS Maximum Benefits and Contributions Limits

Many of the limits that pertain to qualified retirement plans and benefit plans are set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and are subject to cost-of-living adjustments. In 2026, employees will be able to increase their retirement savings and contributions to health savings accounts as a result of the increased limits. The IRS limits for 2026 are summarized in the table below along with certain important compliance deadlines.

The 2026 limits have been included below and were published by the IRS in Notice 2025-67 on November 13, 2025.

1719186a.jpg

View the 2026 Benefits Reference Guide

Authors
Photo of John Schultz
John Schultz
Photo of J.D. Ivy
J.D. Ivy
Photo of Kim Schultz
Kim Schultz
Photo of Patrick Blanchard
Patrick Blanchard
Photo of Emily Milligan
Emily Milligan
Photo of Michael Schmit
Michael Schmit
