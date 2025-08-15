Rhode Island Bars Workplace Discrimination Based On Menopause Symptoms

On June 24, 2025, Rhode Island enacted a law barring employers from discriminating against workers because of their menopause symptoms. The law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for workers experiencing menopause.

Quick Hits

Rhode Island recently enacted a law to prohibit employment discrimination based on a worker's menopause symptoms.

The state added menopause to the list of conditions, such as pregnancy and childbirth, that employers must reasonably accommodate.

The law took effect on June 24, 2025.

Rhode Island's law makes it illegal for employers to:

refuse to reasonably accommodate an employee's or job applicant's condition related to menopause;

require an employee to take leave if another reasonable accommodation can be provided for an employee's condition related to menopause; or

deny employment opportunities to an employee or applicant, if this denial is based on refusing to reasonably accommodate an individual's condition related to menopause.

Notice Requirements

Employers are required to:

revise and distribute an updated written notice to include the word "menopause" within the required Pregnancy and Childbirth notices; post the notice in the workplace in an area accessible to all employees; provide notice to all new hires from the date of enactment (June 24, 2025); provide notice to all existing employees within 120 days from enactment (October 22, 2025, as the deadline); and provide notice within ten days of an employee notifying the employer of pregnancy, menopause, or related medical conditions.

The median age for menopause is fifty-one years. Menopause and perimenopause symptoms may include hot flashes, insomnia, mood changes, weight gain, and urinary problems, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

For a worker experiencing menopause symptoms, reasonable accommodations may include telework, a modified work schedule, taking more frequent or longer breaks, time off for medical appointments, temporary transfer to a less strenuous position, job restructuring, light duty, or closer access to a bathroom. An employer is not obligated to provide an accommodation that would impose an undue hardship, meaning a significant difficulty or expense for the employer.

Employers must provide written notice, including a notice conspicuously posted at the workplace in an area accessible to employees, about the right to be free from discrimination in relation to menopause.

Next Steps

The new law is already in effect. Employers in Rhode Island may wish to review their written policies and practices to ensure that they provide reasonable accommodations when they are aware that a worker is experiencing menopause symptoms. The specific accommodation can take into account the job duties, the nature of the individual's symptoms, and the employer's legitimate business needs.

This article was co-authored by Leah J. Shepherd, who is a writer in Ogletree Deakins' Washington, D.C., office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.