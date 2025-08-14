The State Of Employment Law: Only Rhode Island Mandates Menopause Workplace Accommodations

In this series, we will explore some of the ways states vary from one another in their employment laws.

Rhode Island amended its fair employment practices law on June 24, 2025, to require accommodation of menopause-related conditions. With the passage of this amendment, Rhode Island is the first state to explicitly protect menopause or to explicitly require employers to reasonably accommodate restrictions related to menopause. As a result, Rhode Island employers are now required to:

Reasonably accommodate employees with restrictions related to menopause.

Provide leave if it is required as accommodation.

Post a notice that employees have the right to be free from discrimination related to menopause.

Moreover, Rhode Island employers may not deny employment opportunities to a current or prospective employee or take other negative employment actions because that current or prospective employee is experiencing menopause or related conditions.

Employers in other states should not assume that they have no obligation to accommodate just because their state does not provide such explicit protections. To the extent that menopause-related symptoms rise to the level of a disability under applicable law, employers in all states are required to participate in a good-faith interactive process and to provide reasonable accommodation that does not create undue hardship.

